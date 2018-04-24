PG&E, Edison Surge as California Amends a Bill on Wildfires

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) employees work to fix downed power lines burned by wildfires in this aerial photograph taken above Santa Rosa, California, on Oct. 12, 2017.

California utility giants PG&E Corp. and Edison International surged on Tuesday as California policy makers amended a bill to address future wildfire damages that the companies may be on the hook for.

California senators were amending legislation on Tuesday to detail what utilities may be responsible for covering if their power lines were the cause of future wildfires, Paul Payne, a spokesman for state Senator Bill Dodd, a sponsor of the bill. It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how the bill is being amended, and the wording is still be finalized, he said.

PG&E surged as much as 7.3 percent on the news, and Edison jumped 4.1 percent. Analysts had estimated that PG&E could face more than $15 billion in claims and Southern California Edison more than $4 billion from wildfires that devastated parts of the state last year. The scale of the destruction by the fires and the uncertainty around whether the utilities will be stuck with the bill has wiped out billions of dollars of market value from both companies.

Critics of the state bill, including the Utility Reform Network, said it would expose ratepayers to future wildfire costs and remained opposed to the amended legislation.