Osram Lowers Forecast on Lighting Slowdown, Drop in Dollar

Osram AG warned investors for a second time this year of a business slowdown at the former Siemens AG lighting division, and said it will begin talks with labor groups to accelerate staffing cutbacks.

The shares fell in extended trading after Osram said late Tuesday that a weaker dollar against the euro has added to the strain on revenue. The Munich-based company, which gets more than 20 percent of its sales in the U.S., was already dealing with a slowdown in automotive sales, while its beleaguered lighting-fixtures unit is under review for a possible sale.

The persistent weakness in those areas is forcing Osram to conduct triage while simultaneously investing in a high-tech semiconductor division that managers see as crucial to the company’s future. With comparable sales now forecast to rise at 3 percent to 5 this year, from a previous estimate of up to 7.5 percent, the company said it’s initiating discussions with worker groups to accelerate cost-cutting measures.

Osram fell 10 percent on Tradegate. The shares dipped 0.9 percent to 57.92 euros at the close Tuesday in Germany.

Dimmer Outlook Osram cut its fiscal 2018 forecast because a business slowdown and weak dollar hurt revenue Source: Company



— With assistance by Lukas Strobl