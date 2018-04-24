Macron Proposes New Iran Deal in Pitch to Keep Trump on Board

Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump at the White House on April 24.

French President Emmanuel Macron proposed negotiating a new deal with Iran to contain its nuclear program in a bid to keep the U.S. on board.

Speaking at a joint press conference with President Donald Trump on a state visit to Washington, Macron said the agreement should block Iranian nuclear activity through 2025, end the country’s ballistic missile program and contain Iran’s broader influence in the Middle East.