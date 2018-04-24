How Fasting Turned Into Silicon Valley's Latest Obsession

Fasting is taking off in Silicon Valley, with everyone from entrepreneurs to established executives touting the health and productivity benefits. This week on Decrypted, Bloomberg Technology's Tom Giles and Selina Wang try it themselves to see what the hype is all about. They also speak to others in the tech community to understand why fasting has become so popular in the industry, and they examine a couple businesses that are hoping to capitalize on the trend.

