Freeport Plunges as Indonesia Toughens Environmental Rules

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. says it would be impossible to keep mining Grasberg, its flagship copper-and-gold asset in Indonesia, if the company were to adopt new environmental standards unveiled by the state this month.

Within the last two weeks, the Phoenix-based miner was blindsided by “shocking and disappointing” environmental claims from the Ministry of the Environment and Forestry, Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson told analysts Tuesday during the company’s first-quarter earnings call. “Nobody could mine this ore body in consistency with these decrees. You just physically can’t do it.”

For 20 years, the world’s largest publicly traded copper producer has been dumping tailings from Grasberg into a river to make their way downstream to a “cordoned off area” in the lowlands. The high-altitude mine is surrounded by rain forest in Indonesia’s Papua province; its name means “grass mountain” in Dutch. The tailings arrangement was struck in the 1990s, after transparent discussions between Freeport, its joint venture partner and the government, Adkerson said on the call.

“It was always controversial,” but the system has been working ever since with “no unexpected environmental consequences,” he said.

Shares Plunge

Freeport shares accelerated their decline during the conference call, and were down 16 percent at $15.76 as of 2 p.m. in New York. That sent the shares toward the largest drop since January 2016 and made the company the worst performer on the S&P 500 index.

“The Indonesian government has firmed its stance on the use of a river system for tailings at Grasberg which the market is speculating could potentially prolong negotiations on divestment,” Jeremy Sussman, an analyst at Clarksons Platou Securities, said Tuesday in an email. The fact that the company lowered production guidance for 2018 and 2019, and raised its cost guidance for this year, is also a negative, he said.

As part of a deal to allow Freeport to keep operating in Indonesia, the government has insisted the company divest part of its unit to domestic buyers to bring local ownership to 51 percent. Negotiations have dragged on for more than a year, complicated by production rights held by Rio Tinto Group. Freeport and Rio became joint venture partners at Grasberg in the 1990s. Rio was given a share of production, above certain levels, in exchange for helping to pay for the mine’s expansion.

Freeport’s Indonesian unit is operating under a temporary mining license in the country that expires June 30. If a divestment deal isn’t reached by then it will need the government to approve another temporary license. Meanwhile, PT-FI’s export license expires in February 2019, the company said.

The main issue in the new environmental demands appears to be how much of the mine’s tailings ultimately end up being recovered from the river. Historically, half of the mine’s tailings must be stored on land, but the ministry is now calling for that to be 90 percent, which can’t be done, Adkerson said on the call. The tailings are chemically benign, he said, drinking water in the area meets local standards, people fish nearby, and there is a “thriving” mud crab industry in the area.

The environmental rules seem to be politically motivated and have no impact on Freeport’s view of the value of the asset, Adkerson said, as the changes would require such a fundamental overhaul of operations they would be impossible to implement. “It is not achievable. It cannot be done with 6 months, 24 months, 5 years. This is so far out of bounds it cannot be done.”

The company has been given six months “to discuss the issues with the environmental ministry,” Eric Kinneberg, a Freeport spokesman, said by email. “I would not characterize it as a deadline.”

The company has already reached out to Indonesian officials to work through the issue, the CEO said. An “academic” cost has been attributed to environmental damage, but there is no specific claim or fine against Freeport, Adkerson and Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk told analysts on the call.

“They say that area was degraded by environmental impact. Of course it was. I mean, we had over two-and-a-half billion tons of ore to process, take the concentrate out, and deposit those tailings somewhere -- and that’s where we did it,” Adkerson said.

“You simply can’t say 20 years later we’re going to change the whole structure of what we’re doing,” he said. “You can’t put the genie back in the bottle.”