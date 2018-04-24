Fox Must Defend Sexual Harassment Suit by Panelist Alleging Rape

Photographer: Alexander F. Yuan/Bloomberg
Fox Must Defend Sexual Harassment Suit by Panelist Alleging RapeBy
A federal judge ordered 21st Century Fox Inc. to defend a lawsuit by a former Fox News panelist who claimed she was raped by a longtime anchor and that her complaint was ignored by the company.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan on Tuesday narrowed the suit by Scottie Nell Hughes but said it could go forward.
