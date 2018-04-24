Crypto’s April Rally Climbs to Almost 75%

The world’s biggest cryptocurrencies rose again on Tuesday, extending their April rally deep into its fourth week and taking this month’s increase to almost 75 percent.

Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash led the advance, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg and Coinmarketcap.com. Market leader Bitcoin climbed 3.6 percent; its trading volume has topped $2 billion in the 10 biggest exchanges during the past 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Digital coins have surged in April as many of the world’s stock and bond markets struggled for direction. Traders in traditional assets have had to factor in higher yields and inflation forecasts, as well as the shifting narrative of the U.S. and China trade dispute and tensions between America and Russia.

Even with their 74 percent surge in April, the 10 most liquid digital coins as a group still trade more than 40 percent below their record high posted in early January.