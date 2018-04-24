Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit

Citigroup Inc. is restructuring its credit markets, municipal securities and securitized markets operations into a new unit to be led by Mickey Bhatia and Joe Geraci.

The pair will assume their posts atop the business, to be known as global spread products, in early May as credit markets chief Carey Lathrop steps down and takes a leave of absence from the company, according to a memo to staff. Ward Marsh will be chairman of global spread products.

“While these three franchises each have their own distinct needs and constitutions, their products have increasingly become a continuum,” Paco Ybarra, the New York-based bank’s head of markets, said in the memo. “We thank Carey for his contributions and look forward to him assuming new challenges upon his return.”

It’s at least the second time in a year that Citigroup has reorganized those operations. Last May, it named Bhatia and Lathrop to oversee its newly combined credit and securitized products businesses. Credit products range from investment-grade corporate bonds to credit-default swaps and loans made to heavily-indebted companies.