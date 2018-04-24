U.S. Investors Just Gave Up on the Bull Market

Call it retail investor capitulation.

The net share of Americans who expect U.S. stocks to rise over the next year fell below zero for the first time since November 2016 -- the month of Donald Trump’s shock election -- according to the Conference Board’s April survey. That means that more people think the market will go down than up over a 12-month horizon.

It’s also the largest negative three-month swing since August 2011, which followed the debt-ceiling drama that sparked a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.

Neil Dutta, head of U.S. economics at Renaissance Macro Research, flagged the retreat as a contrarian indicator for investors.

“No bulls here,” he said. “It’s OK to buy stocks.”