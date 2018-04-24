Americans Are More Eager Than Ever to Put Down Roots

U.S. consumers are getting more bullish on the housing market despite rising mortgage rates, tight supply and prices that are creeping higher. The share of Americans who plan to buy a home in the next six months rose to a record 7.8 percent, according to the Conference Board’s latest survey on consumer confidence. That number had fallen below 2 percent in 2009. Other reports released Tuesday showed U.S. housing prices rising more than expected and new-home sales exceeding expectations.