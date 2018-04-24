Jeff Bezos Says He ‘Expects to Be Scrutinized’ by Regulators

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said he expects his company -- the world’s largest online retailer -- to be scrutinized by government regulators, who are taking an increasingly critical look at the influence of U.S. technology giants.

“The big tech companies have become large enough that they’re going to be inspected,” Bezos said in Berlin, where he was accepting an award for innovation. “It’s fine.”

Bezos said the company, which has been the frequent target of criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, would follow any new regulations and continue to "delight customers."