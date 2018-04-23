Zimbabwe Creates Special Courts for Politically Motivated Crimes

Zimbabwe Creates Special Courts for Politically Motivated CrimesBy
Zimbabwe has set up special courts to try crimes connected to a presidential election scheduled to be held between July and August this year, police said.
“The judiciary in liaison with the police and other stakeholders has set up special courts throughout the country to speedily deal with politically motivated crimes,” Erasmus Makodza, a senior assistant commissioner, told reporters in the capital, Harare, on Monday.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE