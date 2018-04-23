Ukraine Leads Agenda as G-7 Foreign Chiefs Gather Without Pompeo

The latest Group of Seven meetings have begun with a focus on Russia’s actions in Ukraine, an issue Canada’s foreign minister knows well.

Chrystia Freeland, a lawmaker of Ukrainian descent who is banned from Russia, kicked off the meeting of foreign ministers by hosting them for brunch -- waffles, eggs, a cake, served by her children in her Toronto home -- along with Ukraine’s foreign minister. Freeland, who speaks Ukrainian, is an avowed critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The issue was one of several being discussed by counterparts including the U.K.’s Boris Johnson, Germany’s Heiko Maas and Japan’s Taro Kono. The meetings are being held with a notable exception -- incoming U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has not yet been confirmed, so the U.S. was represented by a deputy, John Sullivan.

“We’ve had excellent conversations on Russia, on Ukraine, we’ve spoken somewhat about China,” Freeland said in brief remarks when reporters were brought into the room. “And we are now about to dive into conversations about Syria, North Korea, Myanmar, Venezuela, among other issues.”

U.S. Supports Ukraine

The meeting came as U.S. President Donald Trump tempered optimism on the situation in North Korea, saying on Twitter that “ only time will tell.” Sullivan met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin on Saturday in Toronto, and “reaffirmed the U.S. support for the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression,” according to a statement form the U.S. State Department.

On Sunday, Freeland also held a meeting with female foreign ministers from non-G7 countries -- TV cameras captured her riding her bicycle there from the brunch -- and announced Canada would host the world’s female foreign ministers for a conference in September.

Sullivan and Freeland are scheduled to speak publicly Monday. The G-7 meeting runs until Tuesday and will also include security ministers. The G-7 leaders’ summit is scheduled to be held in June in Quebec.