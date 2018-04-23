UBS Investment Bank Outperforms as Market Volatility Returns

UBS Group AG’s slimmed down investment bank took advantage of rising market volatility in the first quarter.

The unit, led by Andrea Orcel, posted pretax profit of 589 million francs ($604 million), the Zurich-based bank said in an statement on Monday, beating the average estimate for 463 million francs in a company-compiled survey of 24 analysts. Other businesses did less well, with the key wealth management unit narrowly missing expectations.

UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti has spent much of his tenure refocusing the bank on wealth management, shrinking businesses including fixed-income trading. The investment bank now generates most of its income from equities, dealmaking and underwriting and benefited from a return to volatility in the first quarter, though Ermotti warned in a Bloomberg Television interview that client activity was more muted in February and March.

Revenue from equities trading as well as advising on mergers, IPOs and debt issuance helped fuel gains at the investment bank, with UBS saying that excluding currency effects the results would have been even stronger. The bank gave a mixed outlook for the second quarter, saying U.S. interest rates rises will support dollar income and that there’s good momentum in the business even as some funding costs rise and volatility is muted.

Rejigged Targets

Ermotti rejigged the bank’s targets earlier this year, committing to buy back as much as 2 billion francs of stock over three years. The buyback will start in the second quarter, UBS said on Monday. It’s also targeting two to four percent growth in net new money for global wealth management and a cost to income ratio of under 75 percent for the group. The bank added 19 billion francs of net new money in the first quarter in wealth management -- in line with targets -- and 26.6 billion francs at the asset management unit.

Ermotti is shifting UBS into expansion mode and returning capital to shareholders after merging the bank’s two wealth management units into one division that manages more than 2 trillion dollars. The Swiss bank, which has increasingly focused on banking for rich clients, is prioritizing growth in the U.S. and Asia where is expects the wealth of ultra-high net worth individuals to increase quicker than elsewhere.

In the second quarter, funding costs will be higher related to long-term debt and capital instruments, while the bank also cautioned that market volatility remains muted. The bank’s CET1 ratio -- a key factor of financial strength -- dropped to 13.1 percent in the first quarter, below company-compiled estimates for 13.3 percent.

The bank also earlier this year changed a target of returning at least 50 percent of net profit to shareholders providing its capital ratio remains above 13 percent in January. Instead, it committed to growing the dividend by mid-to-high single digit percent per year. The bank’s last buyback was in 2007.

Ermotti said earlier this year the bank is considering reporting results in U.S. dollars rather than Swiss francs to help avoid currency headwinds. In the Bloomberg Television on Monday he said that about 70 percent of the bank’s client asset base is dollar-based and that the shift to dollar-reporting will happen later this year.