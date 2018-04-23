Snow Might Have Cooled U.K. Growth

The U.K. economy probably slowed in the first quarter because of snowy weather, which could give Bank of England policy makers pause for thought when they take their next decision on interest rates. Output probably dropped to 0.3 percent in the three months through March from 0.4 percent, according to a Bloomberg survey. The data are particularly important after Governor Mark Carney damped expectations of an increase in borrowing costs in May, saying last week that officials are “conscious that there are other meetings” this year at which they could act.