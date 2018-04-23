Singer's Elliott Steps Up Attack on Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Co. Santa Fe sport utility vehicles (SUV) stand on display during a launch event for the updated vehicle in Goyang, South Korea, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. To recapture buyers in the U.S. who have shunned its sedans and compact cars, Hyundai has said it will bring eight new or redesigned crossovers or SUVs by 2020.

Elliott Management Corp., the activist fund headed by billionaire Paul Singer, stepped up its pressure on Hyundai Motor Group by saying the conglomerate’s planned 10.6 trillion won ($9.9 billion) merger of two units would shortchange minority shareholders and lacks business logic.

Instead, the U.S. fund proposed that Hyundai Motor Co. be merged with Hyundai Mobis Co. to form a holding company that would oversee the group, Elliott said in a presentation on Monday. It also said group units should return excess cash, raise dividends and cancel treasury shares.

The demands signal a looming battle between one of the world’s most tenacious activist investors and Korea’s second-largest business empire. For Hyundai’s founding family, Singer’s investment comes at a particularly tricky time as the 80-year-old patriarch, Chung Mong-koo, prepares to hand over control of the conglomerate to his son.

"This is the start of a campaign to oppose Hyundai’s plan," said Kim Joon-sung, an analyst at Meritz Securities Co. in Seoul. "The restructuring plan is an urgent issue for Hyundai."

In a statement, Hyundai Motor Group said it will "continuously communicate with shareholders and investors around the world including Elliott Management to explain the underlying goal and needs of the proposed restructuring plan."

Read more: Hyundai weighs "shareholder friendly" plan

Return to Korea

Elliott’s acquisition of more than $1 billion in stakes of three group units -- Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors Corp. and Mobis -- was revealed earlier this month, marking its return to Korea. Three years ago, Singer launched a campaign for reforms at the nation’s biggest conglomerate, Samsung Group, and narrowly lost in a proxy fight, while playing a key role in events that led to the impeachment of the country’s president and the jailing of Samsung’s de-facto leader.

Late last month, Hyundai Motor Group unveiled a reorganization plan billed as an effort to streamline its complex ownership structure, including the proposed multi-billion-dollar merger of part of Mobis’s business with affiliate Hyundai Glovis Co.

Read more: Singer throws wrench at Hyundai hopes for smooth succession

But the plan is inefficient, lacks business logic and undervalues the spun-off business, according to Elliott. The group also failed to address the need to improve shareholder returns and governance, according to the fund.

Returning Excess Cash

Under Elliott’s counter proposal, a merger between Hyundai Motor and Mobis would result in a more efficient structure, it said. The fund also criticized Kia’s plan to sell its shares in affiliate Mobis to the founding family as lacking "a transparent process to realize fair value."

Elliott also called for Hyundai Motor and Mobis to reduce a combined 12 trillion won in excess cash. It also demanded the group add three independent board members and introduce measure to bring corporate governance in line with global standards.