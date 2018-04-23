Rand Paul Says He'll Back Pompeo, Ensuring Support in Committee

Senator Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, listens as Michael Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and U.S. secretary of state nominee for President Donald Trump, left, speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, on Thursday, April 12.

Republican Senator Rand Paul said he’ll support Mike Pompeo’s nomination to be the next secretary of state, admitting he changed his mind after the CIA director assured him that he believes the Iraq war was a mistake.

Paul’s support likely ensures that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will back Pompeo’s nomination, which is expected to go before the full Senate this week.