Hasbro Takes a Hit With the Collapse of Customer Toys ‘R’ Us

The demise of Toys “R” Us Inc. took a toll on Hasbro Inc., which posted worse-than-expected results in the first quarter.

The world’s largest publicly-traded toymaker lost $112.5 million in the quarter, versus a profit of $68.6 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement Monday. That sent the shares down 3.6 percent in early trading.

Toys “R” Us, one of Hasbro’s largest customers, filed for bankruptcy in September, had a terrible fourth quarter and then announced the liquidation of several divisions, including the U.S. Toymakers are also dealing with slowing growth, and concerns that the success of making so many products based off an ever-growing slate of kids entertainment is waning.

Hasbro posted declining sales in all business areas in the quarter, though brands such as Monopoly and Dungeons and Dragons did well.

The company had expenses of $61.4 million related to Toys “R" Us. Hasbro Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has said that revenue will be hurt by its woes this year, but by 2019 that demand will be assumed by other retailers, like drugstores and dollar chains.

“We are working to put the near-term disruption from Toys “R” Us behind us,” Goldner said in the statement. “Our global retailers view this as an opportunity in a key consumer category and are partnering with Hasbro to develop growth plans for our brands.”

Shares of Hasbro dropped as low as $78.80 in premarket trading. They had declined 8.9 percent this year through Friday’s close.

The first quarter, which runs through March, is Hasbro’s smallest by revenue. This is usually when toymakers are rebuilding inventory for the rest of the year.

Sales in the period sank 16 percent to $716.3 million, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said in a statement. Analysts had estimated $821.2 million on average. Excluding the Toys “R” U costs and other items, profit dropped to 10 cents a share, compared with projections for 32 cents.