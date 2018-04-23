Jeff Gundlach Says It’s Time to Go Short on Facebook

Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief investment officer of Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, uses the Sohn Conference in New York to tout the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (ticker XOP) and to recommend shorting Facebook (ticker FB).

On XOP: “Some people think inflation should not rise going into a recession, but actually the opposite is true,” Gundlach said. “One should expect that as the next recession approaches, commodities should have a big gain.”

On FB: “There’s good and bad going on in the world. Interpretations matter,” Gundlach said, discussing social media, and Mark Zuckerberg’s apology.

