Bondholder Bruising Is Global

Rising Treasury yields are pulling up global averages. Bonds on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Total Return Index have the highest average yield since 2014. The trend may make it harder for euro-area rates, for example, to stay anchored as those on U.S. government securities take off. The same is likely for swollen BBB corporates. And with duration on the global index close to the highest on record, rising rates are going to be more bruising for bondholders.