Apple Tests Key Technical Level as iPhone Sales Concerns Mount

By
Arie Shapira

Apple Inc. is testing a key technical indicator that it traded firmly above for all of last year. The stock fell three straight days to close a hair above its 200-day moving average of $165.52 on Friday. With cautious analyst notes increasing prior to the iPhone maker’s May 1 earnings report, shares are now challenging near-term support at about $165, a level it successfully bounced off of a few weeks ago.

