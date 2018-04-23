Apple Tests Key Technical Level as iPhone Sales Concerns Mount

Apple Tests Key Technical Level as iPhone Sales Concerns MountBy
Apple Inc. is testing a key technical indicator that it traded firmly above for all of last year. The stock fell three straight days to close a hair above its 200-day moving average of $165.52 on Friday. With cautious analyst notes increasing prior to the iPhone maker’s May 1 earnings report, shares are now challenging near-term support at about $165, a level it successfully bounced off of a few weeks ago.
Quotes from this Article
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE