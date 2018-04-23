An Oil Trader Just Made $11 Million From WTI Getting Weaker

Here’s a good news story for shale bears.

As West Texas Intermediate crude hits its weakest relative to the global Brent benchmark since January, someone likely just made at least $11 million from the spread widening. Ten million barrels of WTI-Brent put spreads at a -$4.50 strike traded on Monday, less than a week before expiration, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The trades likely cashed out of a profitable 9.4 million-barrel bet on the spread weakening, placed early last month.

With U.S. oil production posting a fresh weekly record high last week and geopolitical tensions buoying Brent, U.S. futures have slipped by more than a dollar versus Brent over the past four trading sessions. Still, someone may be placing a cheap bet on that reversing in a hurry with 10 million barrels of bullish wagers on the contract also changing hands for 2 cents each.