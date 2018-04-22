$7 Million of Wine Sold in Massive Burgundy Auction

A three-bottle lot of Romanee-Conti 2012 Domaine de la Romanee-Conti and a magnum of Henri Jayer 1990 Vosne-Romanee, Cros Parantoux each fetched $45,510 at a Hart Davis Hart Wine Co. Burgundy sale in Chicago that totaled over $7 million, its largest ever auction from the region.

Three-bottle lots of Romanee-Conti from the 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2014 vintages each sold for $41,825 while a six-liter Methuselah of La Tache 1983 DRC sold for $31,070, according to an email from the auction house. Top lots also included a 12-bottle lot of Richebourg 1996 DRC and a six-magnum lot of Romanee-Saint-Vivant 2005 Dujac Fils et Pere, which each fetched $28,680.

A Jereboam of Grands-Echezeaux 1990 DRC Photographer: Hart Davis Hart

Burgundy prices have risen strongly over the past decade, reflecting the scarcity of wines from the region’s fragmented top vineyards and volatility in the Bordeaux market, where wines typically come from larger estates. The Hart sale attracted bidders not only from the U.S. but also Hong Kong, Denmark, Switzerland, Canada, China, Brazil and elsewhere.

“Featuring an impressive 48 vintages dating back to 1966 and encompassing all the domaine’s Grand Cru vineyard sites, the sale’s DRC offers achieved a total of $2.2 million, claiming eight of the sale’s top 10 lots by value,” Hart said.

A three-liter Jeroboam of Grands-Echezeaux 1990 DRC sold for $26,290, significantly above its pre-sale estimate, while four bottles of Corton-Charlemagne 2011 Coche-Dury fetched $19,120, according to the statement.

All lots at the event on April 13 and 14 were sold and Hart’s next Chicago auction will also run for two days starting on May 18.