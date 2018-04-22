Glencore Says Legal Proceedings Opened Against Congo Copper Unit

Glencore Plc said the Democratic Republic of Congo’s state-owned mining company began legal proceedings to dissolve one of its subsidiaries because of a capital shortfall.

The Baar, Switzerland-based company said it has several options to remedy the deficit at Kamoto Copper Co., according to a statement issued on Sunday. Possible courses of action include the conversion of a portion of existing debt owed by KCC to Katanga Mining Co., the Toronto-listed company that controls KCC, or forgiving that debt, it said.

“Any such outcome would impact the distribution of future cash flows earned by KCC,” Glencore said.

Heavy levels of debt at mining companies are becoming an increasingly heated issue in Congo, the world’s largest source of cobalt and Africa’s biggest copper producer. Gecamines, the state-owned mining company, plans to renegotiate partnerships with international companies to give the company a greater stake in mining revenue and profit.

Click here to read more about Glencore’s cobalt operations in Congo

Katanga, a joint venture between Glencore and Gecamines, last year flagged a $3.9 billion capital deficiency and Glencore warned last month that the unit faced legal action because of the shortfall. A court hearing is scheduled for May 8, it said Sunday.

If Katanga takes the necessary steps to “regularize” KCC’s capital deficiency and action is confirmed by KCC’s statutory auditor before a court judgment is made, the court cannot issue a dissolution order, according to the statement

— With assistance by William Clowes