Asia Stocks Open Mixed; Yen Slips as Bonds Decline: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Open Mixed; Yen Slips as Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBy
-
10-Year Treasury yield at 2.96%; yen edges lower versus dollar
-
S&P 500 futures gain; trade, yields, North Korea in focus
Asian stocks had a mixed start Monday, with investors continuing to assess the outlook for trade discussions and geopolitical tensions. The dollar extended last week’s advance and the 10-year Treasury yield steadied around 2.96 percent.
Equity benchmarks rose in Sydney, while those in Tokyo and Seoul were little changed. Trading was muted, with the yen slightly weaker against the dollar, at the start of a week that sees earnings season ramping up and a slew of economic data from Japan to the U.S. Australian and Japanese bond yields climbed, matching rises in the U.S. Friday.
With trade dominating discussions at the IMF gathering in Washington, the spat between the U.S. and China, along with mounting debt, were cited as threats to the global growth outlook. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he’s “cautiously optimistic” on reaching an agreement that bridges their differences.
Meanwhile, there are signs geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula are easing. Kim Jong Un told a ruling party meeting in Pyongyang on Friday his regime would suspend tests of atomic bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles after achieving its goal of building a nuclear arsenal, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.
Elsewhere, oil drifted below $69 a barrel after rising for a second week on a commitment from OPEC to rebalance the market. Gold edged lower.
These are some important events coming up this week:
- Japan manufacturing flash PMI data.
- French President Emmanuel Macron begins a three-day visit to the U.S. Monday
- U.S. manufacturing and services sector PMIs. Later this week’s GDP and jobless claims.
- Earnings season continues. Among those reporting: Alphabet/Google, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Twitter, Samsung, Facebook,SAP,Sony, Caterpillar, Halliburton, Airbus, Daimler, Honda, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit Suisse, UBS, Visa, Nomura, Bank of China, Vale, Statoil, Royal Dutch Shell, Barrick Gold, Total, Exxon Mobil and Chevron.
- European Central Bank rate decision on Thursday. While no change to interest rates or the pace of asset purchases is expected, investors will watch for any sign that officials are preparing a shift in stimulus plans for their June meeting.
- Bank of Japan announces its latest policy decision Friday and releases a quarterly outlook report.
Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.
Here are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3 percent as of 9:14 a.m. in Tokyo.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2 percent.
- Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 0.3 percent.
- Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.2 percent. The underlying gauge slid 0.9 percent Friday.
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1 percent, extending a 0.5 percent on Friday to the highest in a month.
- Yen slipped 0.2 percent to 107.82 per dollar.
- The euro lost 0.1 percent to $1.2273.
- The pound held at $1.4008.
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries held above 2.96 percent. It climbed five basis points to 2.96 percent, reaching the highest in eight weeks.
- Australia’s 10-year bond yield jumped five basis points to 2.86 percent.
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.2 percent to $68.24 a barrel.
- Gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,332.82 an ounce.