Asia Stocks Open Mixed; Yen Slips as Bonds Decline: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks had a mixed start Monday, with investors continuing to assess the outlook for trade discussions and geopolitical tensions. The dollar extended last week’s advance and the 10-year Treasury yield steadied around 2.96 percent.

Equity benchmarks rose in Sydney, while those in Tokyo and Seoul were little changed. Trading was muted, with the yen slightly weaker against the dollar, at the start of a week that sees earnings season ramping up and a slew of economic data from Japan to the U.S. Australian and Japanese bond yields climbed, matching rises in the U.S. Friday.

With trade dominating discussions at the IMF gathering in Washington, the spat between the U.S. and China, along with mounting debt, were cited as threats to the global growth outlook. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he’s “cautiously optimistic” on reaching an agreement that bridges their differences.

Meanwhile, there are signs geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula are easing. Kim Jong Un told a ruling party meeting in Pyongyang on Friday his regime would suspend tests of atomic bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles after achieving its goal of building a nuclear arsenal, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Peterson Institute for International Economics Senior Fellow Jacob Kirkegaard discusses U.S. talks with North Korea. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, oil drifted below $69 a barrel after rising for a second week on a commitment from OPEC to rebalance the market. Gold edged lower.

These are some important events coming up this week:

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3 percent as of 9:14 a.m. in Tokyo.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 0.3 percent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.2 percent. The underlying gauge slid 0.9 percent Friday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1 percent, extending a 0.5 percent on Friday to the highest in a month.

Yen slipped 0.2 percent to 107.82 per dollar.

The euro lost 0.1 percent to $1.2273.

The pound held at $1.4008.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held above 2.96 percent. It climbed five basis points to 2.96 percent, reaching the highest in eight weeks.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield jumped five basis points to 2.86 percent.

Commodities