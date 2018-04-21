Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and two of its unions reached a last-minute agreement to stave off a strike that threatened to snarl traffic at Canada’s second-biggest railroad.

“This is tremendous news for our employees, our customers and the Canadian economy,” Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said in a statement Friday after reaching an agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers that averted a potential stop-work from midnight.

Teamsters Canada represents about 3,000 train conductors and engineers at the company, while IBEW was negotiating on behalf of about 360 signal maintainers.

“On the recommendation of federal mediators, the Minister of Labor will direct the Canadian Industrial Relations Board to administer a ratification vote on each of the company’s final offers” to the two unions, Canadian Pacific said in its statement.

Canadian Pacific said it will immediately execute a safe and structured startup of its operations that will avoid any rail disruption.

Creel said on Wednesday that Canadian Pacific had contingency plans in place in the event of a walkout. He also vowed not to sacrifice long-term profitability just to get a “bad deal” in place.