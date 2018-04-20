Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Engineers on H1-B visas are leaving the U.S. for Canada. Young people are leaving the Baltics for the West. But at least someone is sticking around: The world's wealthiest plan on staying put right into their 100s. —Sam Schulz

The details of James Comey’s memos, released by the Justice Department under GOP pressure, aren’t really new—think descriptions of President Donald Trump flattering him and expressing concerns about then-adviser Michael Flynn—although lawmakers from both parties are seizing on them anyway. (Meanwhile Trump says it’s just not fair that Flynn’s “life is totally destroyed” while Comey has a bestselling book.) But now Democrats, not to be outdone in forcing their political opponents to hand over documents, are suing Russia, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks over Kremlin interference in the 2016 election. This move, however, may yield evidence that would be made public, unlike that in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's criminal investigation.

Trump's lawyer's other problem: a lot of unpaid taxes on his cabs. Taxi companies owned by Michael Cohen or his family members just got hit with nearly $80,000 in new claims for unpaid taxes. Cohen, whose office was raided by the FBI this month, owns a number of taxi medallions—once, but no longer, a valuable asset in New York City.

Wells Fargo will pay $1 billion to settle the feds’ probe into its mistreatment of consumers, the biggest sanction of an American bank since Trump took office. The bank is also submitting to an unprecedented order that gives regulators the right to oust some executives or board members.

Engineers are leaving Trump’s America for the Canadian dream. The number of jobs for such workers in Canada is growing. And for now, the difference between the two countries' immigration policies is creating big opportunities for Canada to lure workers who otherwise would look south.

Rich people are betting on living to 100, according to a new UBS poll. Hitting triple digits isn't as outlandish as it used to be, thanks to life-expectancy gains. But that trend toward longer life has an exception—the U.S. Maybe that’s why rich Americans were more pessimistic about making it.

The biggest risk to global growth comes from the U.S., write the editors of Bloomberg View: “If Trump really does start a trade war, at a time when U.S. financial conditions and macroeconomic policy pose risks of their own, watch out. The road back to economic sanity could be bumpy.”

Here’s how worried you should be about your favorite foods going extinct. You’ve read the food-shortage headlines: Avocados are vanishing. Peanut butter might be, too. But your favorite foods probably aren't going anywhere—well, unless your favorite food is eel. Here’s how panicked you should be about everything.