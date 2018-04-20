World Cup Fans From Colombia to Poland Are Cheering the Ruble's Drop

Soccer fans from Colombia to Poland, Tunisia and Peru have reason to celebrate before the World Cup has even begun.

Among tournament qualifiers, their currencies have rallied the most against the Russian ruble over the past month amid the host nation’s world-leading losses. While that won’t make flights or tickets cheaper -- they’re usually priced in dollars -- it should reduce costs within Russia such as hotel rooms, meals, cabs and bar tabs.

World Cup Winners Ruble's plunge over past month is positive for fans from Colombia to Poland and Peru Source: Bloomberg

Colombia is riding star midfielder James Rodriguez to its second straight World Cup finals, while Poland and Tunisia are returning for the first time in a decade. Fans from Peru, which ended a 36-year drought, have purchased almost 40,000 tickets, eighth-most in the world, according to governing body FIFA.