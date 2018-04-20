Weak Pricing Hits Reckitt Benckiser's Push to Restore Growth

Weak pricing of household cleaning items hurt Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s sales in the first quarter, slowing the company’s effort to return to growth after its worst-ever year.

Like-for-like sales rose 2 percent, the Slough, England-based company said in a statement Friday. The median analyst estimate was for 2.6 percent growth. That follows a year in which Reckitt Benckiser’s sales were flat as the company was hit by a cyberattack and botched a key product introduction. Shares fell as much as 5.6 percent in early London trading.

The hygiene and home division, which sells brands such as Lysol and Harpic, showed solid volume gains in the quarter but suffered from pricing pressure, a problem that is also afflicting rival consumer giants Unilever and Nestle SA. The company’s health business suffered from the weak launch of a Scholl foot-care product.

“We have work to do in parts of our health portfolio, particularly Scholl,” Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor said. The company said it expects weak performance from the brand in the near-term, which it’s addressing by accelerating new product releases.

Reckitt Benckiser expects a return to sales growth this year but has joined rivals in warning that deflationary conditions in the consumer-goods industry will curtail profitability. Last month, Reckitt’s shares rose from lows not seen since 2015 after the company withdrew from a bidding process for part of Pfizer Inc.’s consumer-health brands, which include ChapStick and Advil. Kapoor’s pay was cut for the second year amid flat sales.

“In common with several other consumer-staples companies to have reported so far, this year’s earlier Easter doesn’t seem to have helped first-quarter performance –- or if it has, the underlying picture is pretty grim,” RBC Capital Markets analyst James Edwardes Jones wrote in a note to investors.

While demand from an unusually high number of flu-stricken shoppers drove sales of Reckitt Benckiser’s Mucinex cold remedies, the company said growth was offset by competition from private labels, which it expects to see further impact from throughout the year.

Last year, the company expanded into the baby-formula market with a $16.6 billion takeover of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., which Kapoor has said is an “inflection point” for the company. It has also appointed Kapoor as president of its consumer-health brands to sharpen its focus on its historically fastest-growing division.