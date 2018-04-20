Gilts Surge as U.K. Markets Slash Bets on BOE May Rate Hike

U.K. government bonds rallied and the pound fell as investors slashed bets on an interest-rate increase by the Bank of England next month.

Money markets in the U.K. now see about a 56 percent chance of a hike when the BOE meets on May 10, a sharp drop from 82 percent on Thursday. BOE Governor Mark Carney said in an interview with the BBC late on Thursday that officials would be “conscious that there are other meetings” at which they could act this year.

Hold On! Traders have lowered their expectations for an interest-rate hike in May Source: Bloomberg

“Just when you thought it was safe, Carney casts some doubt over a May rate rise,” said Jason Simpson, a rates strategist at Societe Generale SA. “This should provide some support to the short end of the curve and potentially make it a little more sensitive to upcoming data.”

The yield on benchmark 10-year gilt yields dropped four basis points to 1.48 percent by 9.00 a.m. in London, paring a fall of as much as seven basis points at the open. The pound traded 0.3 percent weaker at $1.4044, and fell 0.2 percent to 87.78 pence per euro.

Nordea Bank AB are recommending that investors short the pound, looking for the currency to drop to 91 pence against the euro over the next three to five months. A decision not to raise rates in May would give a massive tailwind to such a position, Andreas Steno Larsen, a global currency strategist at the bank, said ahead of Carney’s comments.

Traders will next be watching a speech by BOE Monetary Policy Committee member Michael Saunders in Glasgow at 10:30 a.m. Should Carney’s view mark a turnaround, it would come off the back of some disappointing economic data, including the U.K.’s consumer-price growth cooling to its slowest in a year. Earlier this week money markets already reduced bets for a second hike in November.

Carney’s comments have untied the MPC’s hands after the soft inflation data, with the chances of a May move now a coin toss, said Alan Clarke, an economist at Scotiabank.

“He is the unreliable boyfriend,” said Clarke. “It wouldn’t be a surprise for him to come out dovish like he did yesterday and then vote for a hike in May and frustrate us all.”

— With assistance by Charlotte Ryan, Anooja Debnath, and Stephen Spratt