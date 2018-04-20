Trump Iran Tweets May Have Helped Oil to Rally This High

Oil dropped after President Donald Trump tweeted a bearish statement that attacked OPEC for inflating prices. But his very own tweets may have had something to do with the fact that prices are the highest since late 2014. “Actually, Trump is at it again,” said Matt Badiali, Banyon Hill senior research analyst. “The prices we’re seeing right now are a combination of trouble in the Middle East with Syria and a looming Iran conflict and Trump’s tweets are fueling the drive up in oil prices."