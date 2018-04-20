The Libertarian Case for Big Government

Subscribe to the Bloomberg What’d You Miss This Week podcast (Pocket Casts)

On What'd You Miss This Week, Joe Weisenthal, Scarlet Fu and Julia Chatterley talked with Peter Atwater, President at Financial Insights, about why President Trump's favorite metric of success is actually hurting his approval ratings. Peter discussed why when it comes to the President's base, there is an inverse relationship between the stock market and his poll numbers. He can't have both, and trying to makes for an exhausting job.

Alex Tabarrok, who founded the popular economics blog Marginal Revolution and is the Economics Chair at George Mason University's Mercatus Center, also came on to discuss his surprising research about regulation and economic dynamism. He set out to ask "Is Regulation to Blame for the Decline in American Entrepreneurship?" and ended up making the Libertarian's case for big government.

Then Erik Nielsen, Chief Economist at UniCredit, joined to recap a busy week for geopolitics and the global economy. Erik talked through the evolution of the West's sanctions on Russia, the war in China that he (and the rest of Europe) wished President Trump would fight and what he loved about Jay Powell's first news conference.