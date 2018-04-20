Students Stage Walkouts Protesting Gun Violence on Columbine Anniversary

Several hundred high school students from the Washington area rally in front of the White House before marching to the U.S. Capitol to protest against the National Rifle Association and to call for stricter gun laws April 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

(AP) -- The Latest on national school walkouts protesting gun violence (all times local):

"Say it loud. Say it clear. Guns are not welcome here." Students gather in Washington Square Park in NYC to take a stand against gun violence on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine Massacre #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/AY1no9BFB5 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) April 20, 2018

1:30 p.m.

The latest wave of school walkouts has sparked large demonstrations against gun violence in several cities.

Hundreds of students gathered in New York City's Washington Square Park on Friday chanting "the NRA has got to go!" and "Enough is enough."

A student from a Detroit-area high school marched through nearby streets chanting "are we next?" as they carried signs honoring the victims of several mass shootings.

In Atlanta, dozens of students gathered on the steps of the Georgia Capitol and rallied for gun control.

More than 2,700 walkouts were planned on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

It follows a wave of activism in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Organizers urged students to leave class at 10 a.m. to honor victims of gun violence.

10:35 a.m.

Students have begun leaving class to protest gun violence and honor shooting victims.

Demonstrations from Washington to Florida and Michigan have drawn hundreds of students as part of the latest effort by youth activists pressing for gun control.

More than 2,700 protests were planned across the country Friday, on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

Dozens of Washington-area students gathered near the White House for a moment of silence before reading the names of the Columbine victims.

Organizers encouraged students to leave class at 10 a.m. and gather in honor of shooting victims. Many have also planned rallies calling for tougher gun laws.

Plans for the walkout were started by a Connecticut teen hours after the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

12:11 a.m.

Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gun control.

The latest protests are planned for Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting that left 13 people dead in Littleton, Colorado.

Organizers say more than 2,600 demonstrations are planned from Maine to Hawaii.

Many students say they'll wear orange and leave class at 10 a.m. to take a moment of silence for victims of Columbine and other shootings.

It follows a surge of youth activism following the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Students near Washington plan to rally for gun control at the Capitol. At Columbine High School, classes are canceled for a day of service.