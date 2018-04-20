Springsteen's ‘Born to Run’ Lyrics to Be Auctioned at Sotheby's

A piece of the Boss is going on sale.

Lyrics for Bruce Springsteen’s 1975 anthem “Born to Run” will be auctioned in June at Sotheby’s with a high estimate of $300,000. The handwritten text, which is being sold by an anonymous U.S. collector, fetched $197,000 in 2013, according to the auction house.

Springsteen lyrics Source: Sotheby’s

Ranked as the New Jersey native’s greatest song by Rolling Stone magazine, it was used by Springsteen as the title of his 2016 autobiography and is the finale of his current Broadway show. The majority of lines in this version of the song were unpublished and unrecorded, but “the present manuscript does include a nearly perfected chorus,” Sotheby’s said Friday in a statement.

The lyrics will be offered in an online sale, with bidding open from June 18 to 28, Sotheby’s said.