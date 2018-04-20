Oil Set for Weekly Gain as Traders Seek Clues From OPEC Meeting

Oil’s poised for a second weekly gain as investors await decisions from a key OPEC meeting that could direct the course of prices while the group closes in on its target of clearing a global glut.

Futures in New York were little changed after climbing above $68 a barrel this week for the first time since 2014. The results from the OPEC-led output cuts have been “impressive,” and the group will continue to cooperate in 2019, Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih said at the opening of the ministerial meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. OPEC and its allies need to see the market remain stable for at least several months before any changes to the output curb deal, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

Crude’s recent rally has been buoyed by fears over supply security in the energy-rich Middle Eastern region as geopolitical tensions continue to simmer. Now, about 16 months into the historic OPEC-led production cuts, the group is succeeding in shrinking bloated global inventories while being threatened by rising U.S. shale production sparked by higher prices.

With a further advance in prices bringing global benchmark crude to within reach of $80 a barrel, investors are looking for signals from this week’s meeting on whether the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are satisfied with current prices and are willing to prolong their production cuts.

“I think the underlying tone is that global producers are going to discuss holding the floor, but if they actually suggest a more aggressive baseline for oil prices, that’s going to be really bullish for the market,” Stephen Innes, Singapore-based head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda Corp., said by phone. “It’s more noise than fact at the moment. We’ll see how the outcome of that meeting comes.”

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery, which expires Friday, was at $68.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 3:13 p.m. in Singapore. The contract dropped 18 cents to $68.29 on Thursday. Prices are up 1.1 percent this week. Total volume traded was about 16 percent below the 100-day average. The more active June contract traded at $68.11.

Brent for June settlement was little changed at $73.64 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a $5.52 premium to June WTI.

Futures for September delivery fell 0.9 percent to 436.7 yuan a barrel on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. Prices are heading for a weekly gain of 2.3 percent. The contract rose 2.5 percent to close at 440.6 yuan on Thursday.

Based on recent market data, the OPEC-led group may have some justification in declaring victory and phasing out their supply deal. Saudi Arabia’s Al-Falih said the rate of compliance to cuts by OPEC and its allies reached 145 percent, and OECD stockpiles have steadily dropped. Russia’s Novak said the remainder of the surplus will dissipate in the coming months.

As for whether OPEC is considering changing its target for global inventories, there won’t be any specific discussions about this, Novak said. They also won’t discuss whether to adjust the level of cuts to account for the production decline in Venezuela, he said. The group could discuss a gradual output recovery at its June meeting if there is a need to do so, according to Novak.

