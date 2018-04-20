Oil Erases Gains After Trump Slams OPEC for Inflating Prices

Oil fell in New York after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized OPEC and said crude prices are “artificially high.”

The comments came as a meeting of ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting countries and allies including Russia showed willingness to further tighten oil markets and boost prices.

“Looks like OPEC is at it again,” Trump said on Twitter. “Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!”

West Texas Intermediate erased gains to trade 0.1 percent lower at $68.22 a barrel. Brent dropped a similar amount to $73.70 a barrel.