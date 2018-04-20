Lurpak Butter Maker Says Brexit Is Forcing $500 Million Cost Cut

Arla Foods, the maker of Lurpak butter, said it needs to save at least 400 million euros ($500 million) because costs in the U.K. soared after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The dairy cooperative, which pays its British milk farmers in euros, lost 150 million euros in 2017 from the weakening pound. The record cost cuts, which will run over three years, are needed to ensure Arla’s 11,200 farmers in northern Europe stay profitable, the company said.

“Two unexpected developments have hit us, both of which are outside of our control,” Chief Executive Officer Peder Tuborgh said. “These are the currency impact of Brexit on our actual performance and the impact of the reversal in commodity prices on fat and protein.”

Arla produces about 75 percent of its product for the U.K. market locally. The Aarhus, Denmark-based cooperative generates 25 percent of its revenue from the U.K.