Lobbyist Steps Down in Fallout From Pruitt Condo Controversy

The lobbyist whose wife rented a bedroom in a Capitol Hill condo to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is leaving his job as chairman of high-powered lobbying firm Williams & Jensen, blaming his hastened departure on "fake news."

"Considering the last couple of weeks, I think it is easier on my family and the firm to expedite my departure," J. Steven Hart told colleagues in an email obtained by Bloomberg News.

Williams & Jensen confirmed the move, saying in an emailed statement that Hart "informed the firm of his decision to resign today." "We are grateful to Steve for his 35 years of service and we wish him and his family well in all of their future endeavors," the lobbying firm said.

Hart’s departure is the latest indication that the fallout from Pruitt’s condo controversy is continuing to spread -- even if it does not lead to serious repercussions for the EPA administrator.

On Thursday, a watchdog group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that a campaign committee for Senator Mike Crapo, an Idaho Republican, improperly used the same condo to host political fundraising events, without paying its owner to use the space. And earlier this month, the District of Columbia cited the condo’s co-owner, Vicki Hart, for operating a rental without the required license.

Pruitt has come under fire for renting one of the two bedrooms in the condominium, which is near the U.S. Capitol, under unusually favorable terms allowing him to pay $50 per day to lease the space -- but only on the nights he stayed there.

In all, Pruitt paid $6,100 to use the room for roughly six months last year, according to canceled checks with irregular dates, sometimes coming six weeks apart. Pruitt was required to leave his bedroom door unlocked and was barred from using common areas, which continued to be a venue for dinner parties and meetings during his stay.

The controversy encircled Steven Hart too, drawing attention to his clients with business before the EPA. Hart said he didn’t personally lobby the EPA in 2017 or this year, but several of his corporate clients had pending matters with the agency.

"We learned a new and personal meaning of, ‘fake news’ and ‘real friends,’" Hart emailed his colleagues Friday. "As you know, these days I am no more an energy lobbyist than I am an astronaut. But why let the facts get in the way of a good story?"

Hart said he began transitioning to honorary chairman of Williams & Jensen after giving up his chief executive officer two years ago, was planning to retire from the firm in November and had already begun negotiating a severance agreement early this year.

Hart told his colleagues he was looking forward to developing an independent legal practice and doing some strategic business counseling for a few clients.