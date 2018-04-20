Kim Jong Un Can Now Call South Korea's Moon Whenever He Wants

First call between leaders to happen before next week’s summit

Two Koreas set up direct line between leaders for first time

Hello, Pyongyang. This is Seoul calling.

For the first time since the division of the peninsula, the two Koreas on Friday set up and tested a direct phone line for their leaders, South Korea said. The first call between South Korea President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un was expected take place sometime before their historic April 27 meeting, according to Moon’s office.

Youn Kun Young, director of the South Korean president’s government situation room, said Moon’s office made a four-minute trial call to North Korea’s State Affairs Commission at 3:41 p.m. Seoul time. “It was as clear as a phone call with a neighbor living next door,” Youn said about the call between the capitals about 200 kilometers (124 miles) apart.

The officials verifying the line used to opportunity to tell each other how nice the weather was in both Seoul and Pyongyang, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The decision to install the hotline came when Moon’s special envoys met Kim in Pyongyang last month to lay the groundwork for next week’s summit at the border village of Panmunjom. At last month’s meeting, Kim said he was hopeful that complicated conflicts could be resolved over a single phone call with Moon.

The direct phone line between the two Koreas. Source: The Blue House

“It’s a very symbolic move and also an effective way to build mutual trust both military- and politics-wise,” said Shin Beomchul, a professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy. “It’ll prevent misunderstanding deriving from lack of communication and promote understanding of the two leaders.”

In addition to several military hotlines, the two Koreas already have 33 active and inactive phone and fax lines, including five at Panmunjom and two for aviation control, according to the Unification Ministry.

— With assistance by Jihye Lee