Billion-Dollar Brazil Utility Fight Heats Up With New Bids

The bidding war for Brazil’s prized Eletropaulo SA utility is heating up with two European power giants looking to best each other’s bids.

Italy’s Enel SpA pledged “a capital increase of at least 1.5 billion Brazilian reais” ($443 million) to sweeten its 28 reais-a-share offer for the AES Corp. unit. The move came hours after the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Iberdrola SA was said to be planning to discuss increasing its bid at a meeting Friday.

Eletropaulo has been a topic of takeover speculation for several years. The competition heated up this month, when Energisa SA offered 19.38 reais a share, a bid that was unanimously rejected by the Eletropaulo board. Whoever ends up buying Eletropaulo will gain an additional 18 million customers in Sao Paulo state, the most populous in Brazil.

Enel, which already has about 10 million customers in Brazil, said in a statement that it would add the capital injection to an offer which already stands at 4.7 billion reais. The Iberdrola unit, Neoenergia, has the financing to boost its bid to 30 reais from 25.51 reais, and the company could spend more, depending on how much cash it wants to use, according to the people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Brazilian securities regulator CVM also stepped into the bidding war on Thursday, ordering Enel and Energisa SA, which also submitted a bid, to carry out their offers for Eletropaulo jointly on May 18, according to a letter posted Thursday by Eletropaulo.

Spanish newspaper Expansion reported earlier Thursday that Iberdrola was considering raising its bid. Shares of Eletropaulo rose 1.2 percent to 29.20 reais at 12:25 p.m. in Sao Paulo. Earlier, they touched 29.93 reais, the highest intraday level since January 2017.

Those who have dropped out of bidding for the company include CPFL Energia SA, a Brazilian power utility owned by State Grid Corp. of China, according to a person familiar.

A deal would further Iberdrola’s expansion into markets outside Spain and comes as the company is working to boost its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by more than 20 percent this year.

— With assistance by Rodrigo Orihuela, Cristiane Lucchesi, Felipe Marques, and Chiara Vasarri