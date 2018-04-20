AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System

AT&T Corp. was sued by a tech firm that accuses the largest U.S. provider of pay TV of stealing the startup’s technology for providing online streaming news and interfering with its launch.

Dallas-based AT&T reneged on an agreement to invest $100 million in My24hournews.com, which invented a new system to deliver streaming news to computers, smartphones and tablets, after making off with its technology, lawyers for the tech firm said in a lawsuit.

AT&T violated agreements with My24hournews.com by “refusing to fund My24’s launch’’ and “holding My24’s Broadcast Platform hostage,’’ according to the complaint filed in federal court in Atlanta on April 18.

The suit comes as AT&T defends its proposed $85 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc. at a trial in Washington. The Justice Department is seeking to persuade a judge to block the deal. AT&T won approval in 2015 for its $48.5 billion of satellite-TV provider DirecTV.

The U.S. says the Time Warner acquisition will harm competition and increase consumer costs. The deal would marry the biggest U.S. telecommunications company with the owner of Turner Broadcasting, CNN and HBO.

Eric Ryan, an AT&T spokesman, didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment. An earlier case in Colorado was dismissed, according to court dockets.

The case is My24HourNews.com v. AT&T, 18-cv-1647, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta).

— With assistance by Anita Sharpe