Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries

Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop BatteriesBy
Apple Inc. said a "limited number" of 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops sold between October 2016 and October 2017 have a potentially faulty component that causes the battery to expand.
The company said this is not a safety issue and it will replace batteries in affected units at no charge. The company posted a page on its website where customers can check if their laptop is affected and begin the battery exchange process. The issue doesn’t affect models with the Touch Bar.
