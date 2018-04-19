Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes a bill to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired. But Senator Chuck Grassley said he’s determined to hold a vote on just such a proposal. Like when the filibuster was protected by the majority—lest it be unavailable when in the minority—the Judiciary Committee chairman is counting on the possible pique of some future president, under some future criminal investigation, to scare fellow Republicans into supporting the measure. Besides, a Justice Department official told Donald Trump he isn't even a target of the Russia collusion probe.

Apple and a bunch of chipmakers took a hit on Wall Street Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the smartphone industry's leader when it comes to chips, sent out a growth forecast that had investors worried the handset boom is waning. That followed a report by the International Monetary Fund saying smartphone shipments declined for the first time.

Last week everyone was worried about an accidental military conflict between the U.S. and Russia. Now the concern is fallout from recent missile strikes in Syria could lead to fighting between Israel and Russia.

Lyft, in a bid to draw more eco-friendly customers from rival Uber, said it plans to spend millions of dollars annually to fund projects that will offset pollution created by its drivers.

What bitcoin is really worth may no longer be such a mystery. It’s somewhere between $20 and $800,000, according to economic theory and a night of drinking.

Philip Morris shares plunged after its latest earnings report showed $4.5 billion spent on new products hasn’t produced a surefire successor to cigarettes, which more and more people are dropping like a bad habit.



A plain sweater made entirely of cashmere can cost $2,000. Another sweater made entirely of cashmere goes for $30. Confused? Here’s how that works.



There's a lot of good beer in the cooler at the back of your local deli, as well as places out in the craft beer desert. Five beer experts give their top two choices for when you’re low on options.