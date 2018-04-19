Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback as Pricing Faces Squeeze

Unilever is buying back shares and raising its dividend, joining other consumer-goods giants adopting investor-friendly measures as they lose the pricing power that’s historically driven sales.

The 6 billion-euro ($7.4 billion) buyback, using proceeds from the sale of the Anglo-Dutch giant’s spreads business, will begin in May, the maker of Dollar Shave Club razor blades and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said in a statement Thursday. The move comes after Unilever last year fended off a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz Co.

The shares fell as much as 1.9 percent in early Amsterdam trading.

Unilever’s product shipments have been rising faster than prices amid deflationary pressure in the U.S., emerging markets and European countries, where discount grocers are making gains. The company has added fast-growing businesses such as Pukka Herbs tea to its roster of brands to accelerate growth as activist investors and acquisition-minded giants like Kraft Heinz circle the consumer sector.

Unilever expects pricing pressure to ease somewhat in the second half, Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly said by phone. That comes after the company was able to squeeze out gains of only 0.1 percent in underlying pricing in the first quarter, down from a 0.7 percent increase in the previous three months.

“We’ve still got negative pricing in North America and Europe -- you’ve got Amazon, with a lot of promotional intensity in deodorants,” Pitkethly said, referring to the e-commerce giant’s discounted offers. “I’ve never felt bold enough to say we’ll get back to an inflationary environment again in Europe.”

On an underlying basis, sales rose 3.4 percent in the first quarter, matching a company-compiled estimate.

Pricing Pressure

Unilever has pledged more cost savings and greater profitability after its successful defense against Kraft Heinz. It sold the spreads unit, which included the Flora brand, to investment firm KKR & Co.

The company has also named recruitment firm Egon Zehnder to help identify a successor to Chief Executive Officer Paul Polman, 61. Unilever has also announced it will become a single legal entity incorporated in the Netherlands, shedding a complex structure that involved maintaining separate corporate headquarters in London and Rotterdam. Some shareholders have protested Unilever’s potential exit from the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE index.

“The vast majority of shareholders won’t be affected, and the strategic rationale benefits all our shareholders,” Pitkethly said.