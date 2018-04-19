Underlying Euro-Area Inflation Lubricates ECB QE Exit: Chart

By
David Powell
and
Jamie Murray

Underlying euro-area inflation accelerated slightly in March, according to Bloomberg Economics’ supercore measure, which tracks domestically generated price pressures. The gauge climbed to 1.2 percent, hitting the highest level since early 2014. While the move is too small for the European Central Bank to significantly shift the outlook for monetary policy, it will allow the Governing Council to continue moving toward the exit from its quantitative easing program.

