Trump Wants One-on-One Talks With Kim at Summit, Report Says

Donald Trump wants to go it alone with Kim Jong Un, according to a South Korean newspaper report.

The U.S. president hopes to speak with the North Korean leader at their upcoming summit with only interpreters present, the Chosun Ilbo reported Thursday, citing multiple unidentified South Korean diplomatic sources.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump believes groundbreaking results can be attained only if the number of accompanying officials is minimized, one of the people was quoted as saying by the newspaper. This reflects Trump’s personality as he wants all the spotlight focused on him, the report added.

CIA director Mike Pompeo delivered Trump’s intention during his recent clandestine meeting with Kim in Pyongyang, the newspaper said. It’s unknown how Kim reacted to the suggestion.

Chosun also reported, without citing anyone, that Trump aims to draw up a specific timetable -- most likely between six months and a year -- for North Korea’s denuclearization at the summit.

Trump said Wednesday at a press conference with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he’ll abandon plans for -- or even walk out of -- a summit with Kim if he doesn’t think it will be "fruitful."

