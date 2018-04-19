The Daily Prophet: Markets Really Don't Like 3% Bond Yields

After a brief respite, the bear market in bonds appears to be back on. From the U.S. to the U.K., and from Germany to Australia, major government debt markets took a tumble on Thursday. What makes the selloff a bit ominous is that it came as stocks fell the most in almost two weeks. Normally, demand for the safety of bonds tends to rise as equities drop.



Investors are on edge because the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has quietly risen back above 2.90 percent and may be poised to make a run at the psychologically important 3 percent level. The culprit behind the higher yields is commodities prices, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index trading at about its highest levels since 2015. That's fueling concern inflation may be about to accelerate and hurt bonds by eroding the value of their fixed-interest payments over time while also denting business confidence. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasuries, or what traders expected the rate of inflation to be over the life of the securities, reached 2.14 percent on Wednesday, about the highest since 2014. “This is the second day this week we’ve seen bonds get hit pretty good, so now it has everybody nervous for the economy if rates do go higher, what does it mean for the overall economy outside financials?” Joe “JJ” Kinahan, the chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, told Bloomberg News.



After dropping as low as 2.01 percent in September, Treasury 10-year yields marched all the way up to 2.95 percent in February. Yields then pulled back to 2.72 percent at the start of this month before resuming their increase as commodities rallied amid rising tensions over trade between the U.S. and China. The strategists at Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note Thursday that yields will continue to rise, to 3.6 percent by the end of next year. The "negative covariance between bond and equity returns is likely to remain intact," they wrote.



STAGFLATION FEARS

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.57 percent Thursday, while the MSCI All-Country World Index dropped 0.36 percent. Equity strategists are worried yields that high would deter companies and consumers from borrowing money, hindering the economic expansion, while the rise in commodity prices might erode profit margins. Already, average yields on corporate bonds are the highest since the start of 2012, while Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is now 4.47 percent, the highest since early 2014. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released its monthly business outlook survey Thursday and said that the prices-paid portion of its survey rose to 56.4, highest since 2011, while the prices-received portion was 29.8. At 26.6, that gap is almost double the median of 15.6 over the past 20 years and suggests companies are having trouble passing along the higher input prices to their customers. “Higher rates and inflation without higher economic growth raises the discount rate for equity cash flows (lower P/E) but also raises stagflation risks for the economy and the stock market,” Weeden & Co. chief global strategist Michael Purves wrote in a research note Thursday.



OIL EYES $70

Traders gave it their best shot but they just weren't able to get the price of crude to touch the $70 a barrel mark for the first time since November 2014. Instead, they had to settle for a high of $69.56 after Bloomberg News reported that OPEC and its allies have concluded that they’ve all but wiped out the oil surplus, achieving the key goal of their production cuts faster than they were expecting. The excess in oil inventories, which has weighed on prices for three years, has plunged by 97 percent, relative to the five-year average, since January 2017, according to the people with knowledge of data assessed at a meeting of energy ministers from Russia, Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday. They said the market should rebalance this quarter, according to Bloomberg News. “The petro-nations seem willing to over-tighten the market, with the current price levels fostering confidence in their supply deal,” Norbert Ruecker, head of macro and commodity research at Julius Baer, wrote in a research note. The political noise over Syria and Iran “fuels the exceptionally bullish market mood.” In the U.S., the world’s largest oil consumer, inventories of crude and refined products have already slipped below the five-year average, going into deficit for the first time since 2014, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.



PESO POLITICS

Mexico's currency suffered its biggest decline since January 2017 on Thursday, plunging as much as 2.22 percent. The culprit was a poll that confirms left-wing presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has increased his lead in the elections coming on July 1. Traders are worried because there has been speculation that Lopez Obrador may try to reverse contracts won under the current administration if elected president. Traders are also worried that he may seek to roll back the opening up of the oil and fuels industries and cancel contracts for public works like the $13 billion Mexico City airport project, according to Bloomberg News' Carlos Manuel Rodriguez. Volatility in the peso has risen this month as talks between the U.S, Mexico, and Canada about reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement heat up. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is meeting Canada’s foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, and Mexico's economy minister, Ildefonso Guajardo, in sessions Thursday and Friday in Washington. The talks come amid what Freeland called an “intensive phase” after the ministers’ last session on April 6. Talks have shifted gears to what Guajardo called a permanent round of negotiations as the Trump administration eyes a stopgap deal. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Guajardo have both said a deal could be reached in the coming weeks, though there are signs that there could be a deal that leaves the fine-print to further talks between bureaucrats, according to Bloomberg News.



NOT IMPRESSED

Asian media are reporting that South and North Korea are discussing plans to announce an official end to the military conflict between the two countries, which are still technically at war. U.S. President Donald Trump is making plans to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, with the latter signaling that his country is willing to give up its nuclear weapons. All this should be great news for South Korean markets, but the response so far from investors has been a big meh. While the benchmark Kospi index of stocks has gained 1.65 percent this month, outperforming the MSCI EM Index's 0.97 percent return, it's hard to believe the differential isn't great. In fact, the Kospi is still below the highest it reached last month. South Korea's won is little changed in April, as are its bond yields. Cynics might say that they've seen this show before, with North Korea offering concessions in order to obtain aid and support its sagging economy only to go back to its old ways. Another explanation is that investors are concerned that the growing trade tiff between the U.S. and China could negatively impact South Korean exports. China has replaced the U.S. as the No. 1 trading partner for most nations in Asia, even those that have military alliances with the U.S., like South Korea, Japan and Australia.



TEA LEAVES

The Bank of Canada decided against raising interest rates at its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, a move that signaled faith in the economy’s ability to prolong its current expansion without fueling inflation. We'll find out as soon as Friday whether that was the right decision. That’s when the government will report inflation data for March. The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg is that consumer prices rose 2.4 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from February's reading of 2.2 percent and matching the fastest pace since early 2012. Although the Canadian dollar took a hit from the central bank's perceived dovishness, falling the most in five weeks against a basket of major peers, it's still one of the stronger currencies over the past month amid the rebound in oil and commodities. “The economy is in a good place,” Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said at a press conference Wednesday. At the same time, “there is a long list of things that are in the background preventing the economy from getting all the way where it is today all by itself.”

