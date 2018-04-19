Philippine Stocks Pummeled by Rate-Hike Fears, Weakening Peso

The problems keep piling up for Philippine stocks, the world’s worst performers this year.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index fell as much as 3.1 percent on Thursday and is headed for the biggest daily drop since January 2016, on a day when most Asian markets rose. Mounting inflation pressure and concern over an overheating economy are spurring speculation the central bank will need to tighten more aggressively. The peso, Asia’s worst-performing currency this year, is also worrying investors.

“Investors are having a hard time justifying the Philippine market’s valuation,” said Lexter Azurin, senior analyst at AB Capital Securities Inc. “A lot of analysts are saying the Philippine central bank is already behind the curve. The peso’s weakness against the dollar is also helping to drag Philippine stocks down because foreign investors need to remit their earnings back and they’re booking losses in dollar terms.”

Alliance Global Group Inc. slid as much as 10.1 percent, the biggest drag on the index. Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. dropped as much as 6.3 percent.

— With assistance by Ditas B Lopez