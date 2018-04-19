Nestle First-Quarter Sales Get Boost From U.S. Rebound

Nestle SA’s first-quarter revenue growth got a boost as the U.S. returned to expansion, fueled by improvements in its pet-care business.

Sales rose 2.8 percent on an organic basis, the Vevey, Switzerland-based maker of KitKat chocolate said Thursday. Analysts expected 2.5 percent.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider is revamping the world’s largest food company’s portfolio around healthier foods and faster-growing brands, jettisoning the U.S. confectionery business and adding hipster coffee businesses. These “deep” changes take time, according to Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy, who expects organic growth to accelerate in coming quarters.

In the U.S., the pet-care business improved amid stronger demand for natural food and online sales. Still, the sale of the American confectionery unit weighed on results in the quarter.

The company reiterated its forecast for organic sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent this year.