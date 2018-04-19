Mumbai Bond Traders Grapple With More Swings, Low Volumes

Mumbai Bond Traders Grapple With More Swings, Low VolumesBy
Indian sovereign bonds are caught in a tug of war. While a slew of supportive measures by policy makers has helped revive sentiment after a seven-month selloff, the reprieve is proving short-lived in the face of challenges such as higher oil prices. Gyrations over the last few weeks have sent a gauge of 90-day historical volatility for the benchmark 10-year debt to a 13-month high. Meanwhile, average daily bond trading volume so far in 2018 is about 20 percent below that of last year.
